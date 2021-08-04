Uzbekistan reports 923 new COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan rose by 923 in the past 24 hours to 132,901, the health ministry said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Meanwhile, the Central Asian nation reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide death toll to 901.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday said that vaccination is the most important method of protecting against the coronavirus.

So far, over 8 million doses of vaccines have been administered, and more than 1.2 million people have been fully vaccinated, the ministry added.