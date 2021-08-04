Belgium to donate AstraZeneca to third countries, including Georgia

Belgium will donate AstraZeneca vaccines to so-called third countries, including Georgia, through the Covax platform, InterPressNews reported citing the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stated that Belgium aims to donate 4 million doses of the vaccine by the end of 2021.

At the first stage, Ukraine will receive 168 thousand doses of Astrazeneca vaccine, and at a later stage, Georgia, Armenia and Kosovo will receive more than 225 thousand doses.