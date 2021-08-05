Distressed Yekaterinburg-Moscow flight lands in Kazan

A Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane en route from Yekaterinburg to Moscow has made an emergency landing in Kazan after sending out an alarm signal, a source in the aviation services said on Thursday.

"The plane landed safely at Kazan’s airport," TASS cited the source as saying.

"The Yekaterinburg-Moscow flight made an emergency landing at Kazan’s airport due to a technical problem. Passenger will be taken to Moscow by another plane," Sergei Starikov, a spokesman for the Rossiya air company, said.

According to earlier reports, the Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane bound to Moscow sent out an alarm signal while flying over Udmurtia about an hour after the takeoff from Yekaterinburg. It changed its course and dropped altitude to 2,100 meters.

A spokesperson for the Kazan airport confirmed the plane’s landing. "The plane landed routinely," the spokesperson said.