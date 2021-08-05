Russia wins one gold medal on Day 12 of Tokyo Olympics

The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 6th place of the overall medals standings after Day 12 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo winning one gold medal on Wednesday.

Russian synchronized swimmers Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina won gold on Wednesday in artistic swimming duet free routine. Judges awarded the Russian pair of Kolesnichenko and Romashina 195.9079 points for their performance.

The silver went to the pair of Chinese athletes Xuechen Huang and Wenyan Sun (192.4499 points), while the bronze was grabbed by the duo of Ukrainian synchronized swimmers of Marta Fedina and Anastasia Savchuk (189.4620 points).

This was 6th straight gold of Russian synchro swimmers in the Olympic duet free routine. Romashina, 31, is now the world’s most titled synchronized swimmer as she boasts six Olympic gold medals and she is the 21-time winner of the world championships and 13-time winner of the European championships.

Kolesnichenko, 27, is a two-time Olympic champion, 16-time world champion and 11-time European champion.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo — participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports — boasts 14 gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Team ROC is currently 6th in the overall medals count following China in the top place (32 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze medals); the United States in the 2nd place (25-31-23); Japan in the 3rd place (21-7-12); Great Britain in the 4th place (15-18-15) and Australia in the 5th place (15-4-17).

Twenty eight sets of medals will be at the stake on Day 13 (August 5) of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.