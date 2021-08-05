Another group of firefighters from Azerbaijan to arrive in Turkey today

Another plane with a staff of ten people and 150 firefighters with 40 fire engines will arrive in Turkey from Azerbaijan on Thursday morning, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said.

The minister noted that the first group of firefighters from Azerbaijan continues to work to extinguish fires in Mugla. According to him, four aircraft leased from a private Ukrainian company have landed at Isparta airport, and two more aircraft leased from Israel will arrive in the country tomorrow.

Cavushoglu also announced offers of assistance from Pakistan, Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the US, Canada and Japan.