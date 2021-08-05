Russian boxer Bakshi wins bronze in men’s middleweight event at Tokyo Olympics

Russian boxer Gleb Bakshi was defeated by Brazil’s Hebert Sousa in the men’s middleweight (69-75 kg) semifinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old Brazilian won 4-1 and will now face Ukrainian Alexander Khyzhniak in the final on August 7. Bakshi won the bronze as there are no further bouts to decide third place at the Olympics. Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial is the other bronze medalist.

The 25-year-old Russian athlete was the gold medal winner at the 2019 World Championship, while Sousa is the 2019 world bronze medalist and took the silver at the 2019 Pan American Games.

This is the 19th bronze medal for Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) which currently ranks 5th in the overall medal count. Russian athletes also boast 15 gold and 21 silver medals. Chinese athletes are in the first place (32-23-16), followed by the Americans (27-33-24) and the Japanese (21-7-13).

The Olympic Games will conclude on August 8.