Georgia reports 3,670 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 3,670 new cases of coronavirus earlier today. Currently 37,108 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in the country.

41,885 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 24,184 of the 41,885 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,701 were PCR tests.

2,626 individuals have recovered and 38 have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has had 436,573 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 7.85 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 393,453 of the 436,573 patients have recovered, while 5,986 have died from the virus.

6,219 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,258 of the 6,219 patients are in critical condition. 269 of the 1,258 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 27,622 individuals are in self-isolation, Agenda.ge reported.

More than 6,965,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 564,691 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far.