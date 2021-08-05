WHO: impossible to say when COVID pandemic is over because of virus mutations

It is impossible to forecast now when the coronavirus pandemic is over because of the virus mutations, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday.

"There are very many vulnerable people who have no immunity to the virus. So, it is difficult to anticipate anything <…> everything will depend on how accessible the vaccine is and how quickly we can protect enough people across the globe to achieve herd immunity and prevent further mutations of the virus. Because if the virus is changing, changing its characteristics, we cannot say how the situation develops in the future," she said in an interview with the Vesti daily news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the latest statistics, around 199.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.2 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 6,356,784 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,679,842 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 161,715 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.