Russian freestyle wrestler wins Olympics gold in men’s under-57kg event

Russian freestyle wrestler Zaur Uguyev won gold on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s under-57 kilograms weight category.

Uguyev took the gold defeating in the final clash India’s Kumar Ravi with the score of 7-4.

Uguyev, 26, is a two-time world champion (2018, 2019), the silver and bronze medalist of the European championship (2018 and 2017 respectively) as well as the bronze medalist of the 2019 European Games.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 16 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medal count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.