Russian freestyle wrestler wins Olympic bronze in men’s under-86kg event

Russian freestyle wrestler Artur Naifonov won bronze on Thursday at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in the men’s under-86 kilograms weight category competition.

In the bout for the bronze, Naifonov defeated Dzhabrail Shaliyev of Uzbekistan 2-0. The gold in this discipline went to David Morris Taylor III of the United States and the silver was taken by Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati.

Naifonov, 24, is the three-time winner of the European championships (2018, 2020 and 2021) and the bronze medal winner of the 2019 World Championship.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo, participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 16 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze medals. Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medal count.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.