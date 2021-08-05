Russian parliament speaker conveys Putin’s greetings to Iran’s incoming president

Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has conveyed President Vladimir Putin’s greetings to Iran’s incoming President Ebrahim Raisi, the State Duma’s press service said in a statement.

Volodin arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Thursday to attend Raisi’s presidential inauguration.

"Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warm greetings and best wishes to Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi. The parties also discussed Russian-Iranian relations and interaction between the two countries’ lawmakers," the statement reads.

The Russian parliament speaker pointed out that Moscow placed great importance on boosting ties with Iran. Raisi, in turn, conveyed his thanks to the Russian president.

On July 18, Raisi won Iran’s presidential election, securing about 62% of the vote, with voter turnout at 48.8%. The presidential inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm local time (12:30 pm GMT). About 115 officials representing more than 70 countries are expected to attend the ceremony.