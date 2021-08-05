Lukashenko: Kiev's policy of confrontation threatens Minsk

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the current Ukrainian authorities' policy is based on confrontation, which poses an additional threat to Belarus.

"It is a close, kindred people. But the Ukrainian leadership by conducting its anti-popular policy has set course towards confrontation. We do not care where they are moving - to the West, to the East, or to the South. It does not matter. It is up to them to make up their mind. But the basis of their policy is confrontation," Lukashenko said on Thursday at a conference concerning the situation on the western and southern borders of Belarus. The chiefs all key law enforcement agencies were invited to the meeting.

"This is an extra threat to us that we did not see before," BelTA cited him as saying.

"In this context it is very important to hear your point of view on the position of fraternal Ukraine," Lukashenko told those present. Also, he remarked that current developments around Belarus, above all, NATO's policies, were high on the agenda.