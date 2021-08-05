Russia Has Earned $300M on Vaccine Exports

Russia exported more than $300 million worth of vaccines in the first five months of the year, customs data shows — more than the entire value of vaccines sold in the previous three years combined, The Moscow Times reported.

The increase was driven by foreign sales of Russia’s flagship Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine, with millions of doses shipped overseas to customers including Argentina, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Hungary and Serbia.

The figure also includes sales of non-coronavirus vaccines — mainly shots against yellow fever and flu. But the Trade Ministry told the RBC business site that the large jump in sales was mainly due to Sputnik V exports.

Russia has not revealed specific details on how much money it has made, or expects to make, from selling Sputnik V around the world.

In the whole of 2019, Russia exported $60 million of vaccines — a figure which grew in 2020 to $70 million.

In the first five months of 2021, Moscow’s vaccine exports surged to a total of $304 million, according to customs data analyzed by RBC. That compares to just $10 million during the same period of 2020.