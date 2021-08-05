PM Garibashvili: lockdown would be ‘absolutely unjustified’ as Georgia has imported more than 2 mln vaccine doses

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated earlier today that another lockdown in Georgia would be ‘absolutely unjustified’ as the country has imported more than two million doses of coronavirus vaccine, Agenda.ge reports.

Georgian government head noted that the lockdown won’t defeat the virus and underscored that mostly it is possible through vaccination.

He noted that the government will not stop the economy 'because it is the wrong way to go' and once again called on Georgian citizens to get vaccinated.

"Too much false information is published through various platforms...We have to believe in the scientists and the science that created this unique tool and solution, such as a vaccine,” PM Garibashvili stated.