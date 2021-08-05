UK to cut Georgia from ‘safe country’ list as Covid-19 numbers soar

The United Kingdom will cut Georgia from its ‘safe country’ list on August 8 following a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the country, Agenda.ge reports.

"Georgia will be included on the list of so-called ‘red countries’. Starting August 8 Georgian citizens entering the United Kingdom will be asked to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine", reports the government of the UK.

Georgia has reported 3,670 new cases of coronavirus today. Currently 37,108 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in the country.

A total of 38 individuals have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.