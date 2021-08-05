Macron, Aliyev discuss regional security issues

Presidents of France and Azerbaijan Emmanuel Macron and Ilham Aliyev held phone talks today, News.am reports.

As reported Azerbaijani presses, citing Élysée Palace, the leaders of the two countries discussed regional security issues.

“Presidents of Azerbaijan and France Ilham Aliyev and Emmanuel Macron agreed on cooperation for strengthening of stability in the region, relying on the support of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, France, USA),” TASS reports, citing the Élysée Palace’s press release on the two leaders’ phone talks.