Raisi Says Iran Opposes Nuclear Weapons, Demands End to Sanctions

Ebrahim Raisi used his inaugural speech as Iran's president on Thursday to insist that the Iranian nuclear program was peaceful, to call for international sanctions against Iran to be lifted and to vow that his country would stand against oppression everywhere, from Europe to Palestine, Haaretz reports.

Calling for the cessation of the crippling international sanctions against Iran, enacted in response to its nuclear program, the new president insisted that Iran's religious leaders have forbidden the development of nuclear weapons. "This weapon has no place in our defense doctrine," Raisi told the assembled lawmakers and foreign dignitaries.