Russia wins five medals on Day 13 of Tokyo Olympics

The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 5th place of the overall medals standings after Day 13 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The team of athletes from Russia won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals on Thursday at the ongoing 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The gold medals for Team ROC were brought today by Albert Batyrgaziyev in men’s boxing under-57kg weight category competition and by Zaur Uguyev in men’s wrestling freestyle under-57kg weight category.

The silver was coined by track and field athlete Anzhelika Sidorova in women’s pole vault. She clinched the silver medal with the result of 4.85 meters.

Today’s two bronze medals for Team ROC were brought by Gleb Bakshi in men’s boxing under-75kg weight category and Artur Naifonov in men’s freestyle wrestling under-86kg weight category.

Team ROC is currently 5th in the overall medals count following China in the top place (34 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals); the United States in the 2nd place (29-35-27); Japan in the 3rd place (22-10-14) and Australia in the 4th place (17-5-19).

A total of 23 sets of medals will be at the stake on Day 14 (August 6) of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.