Russia’s COVID-19 situation is stabilizing, health minister says

Russia’s coronavirus situation is stabilizing, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with cabinet members on Thursday.

"The situation is stabilizing, the number of patients under medical observation is not growing as fast as it used to," TASS cited him as saying.

According to the health minister, the slowdown trend is clear in Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Moscow region. "However, we can see that the situation remains tense and infections are rising in other regions," Murashko noted.