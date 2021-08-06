WHO: world is now in real danger due to COVID-19 pandemic

WHO director-general Tedros Adhnom Ghebreyesus said the world is now in a period of real danger due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The world is now in a period of real danger. Many of the gains we have made are now being eroded," he stressed.

According to him, the rise in cases is not just a natural process; it is being fuelled by increased social mixing, inconsistent public health and social measures, and inequitable vaccination.

"Over 4 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but more than 80% have gone to high- and upper-middle income countries," the WHO chief said.

Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on boosters until at least the end of September, to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated.