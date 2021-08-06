Almost 40 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus across Russia

The number of people inoculated against coronavirus in Russia grew by four million in the past week, amounting to 38.9 million, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko told a government session on Thursday.

"Taking into account all agencies, 38.9 million people have been vaccinated in the regions. The number of vaccinated people grew by four million alone in the past week," the minister stressed.

According to him, over 6,000 stationary vaccination centers have been deployed across Russia along with over 2,500 mobile points. "Over 6,500 mobile vaccination teams have been engaged," he added.

This year’s graduates from medical institutes have already joined the battle against the pandemic. "We are very grateful to them for joining efforts of the medical service even while on holidays," Murashko stressed.

To date, 6,379,904 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,700,212 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 162,509 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.