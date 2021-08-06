Russian boxer wins Olympics silver in men’s heavy

Russian boxer Muslim Gadzhimagomedov was defeated by Cuba’s Julio la Cruz in men’s heavy (81-91 kg) final bout at the Tokyo Olympics and won a silver medal.

The Team ROC boxer’s final result was 0-5, according to the unanimous decision of judges. New Zealand’s David Nyika and Brazilian Abner Teixeira received bronze.

Gadzhimagomedov, 24, is the 2019 World Champion, the European silver medalist (2017) and the winner of the European Games (2019). He also secured three victories at Russian championships.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is ranked fifth in the overall medal count, winning 16 gold, 23 silver and 21 bronze medals. China is in the top place with 34 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals, followed by the US (30-35-27). Japan is in the third place (22-10-15) and Australia is in the fourth (17-6-20).

The Tokyo Olympics will run until August 8.