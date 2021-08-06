Kazakhstan to consider alternative oil export routes in face of carbon tax

The carbon tax, which the EU countries plan to introduce for exporters from 2025, will negatively affect the oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Vice Minister of Energy Zhumabay Karagaev said.

"The first issue is whether there are alternative routes, to consider alternative export routes - this is China or the countries of Southeast Asia,” Karagaev said.

Earlier, the European Union reached a tentative climate deal that should make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050.

Under the provisional deal reached after officials negotiated through the night, the EU also commits itself on an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Up to now, the 2030 target had been 40% but under the pressure of increasing evidence of climate change and a more environmentally-conscious electorate that target was pushed up, even if the EU legislature had wanted a 60% target.

That transitional period will have a duration of three years, from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025, as established in Article 32. Declarants will report on a quarterly basis the embedded emissions corresponding to their imports of the previous quarter, detailing direct and indirect emissions and reporting any carbon price paid abroad.