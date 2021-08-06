Sirens in northern Israel warn of attack from Lebanon

The Israeli army says sirens in northern Israel are warning of new attacks from over the border with Lebanon on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

In a statement they said sirens sounded before noon in the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border, Associated Press reported.

A Lebanese army official said the military had no confirmation yet of rockets fired from south Lebanon, where the Iran-backed Hezbollah group has stockpiled thousands of rockets.

The report comes after several days of fire over the border, including rare Israeli airstrikes on what the army said are launch sites.