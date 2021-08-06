Ten rockets fired to northern Israel

At least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Friday, the majority of which were intercepted by the Israeli army, with the remaining landing in open and deserted areas.

The Israeli army in a statement said the air defense system intercepted most of the missiles, while the rest landed in open and uninhabited areas.

In a brief statement, the Lebanese Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing the rockets.

The Israeli army radio said rockets were fired at northern Israel from the Shebaa Farms area in southern Lebanon, with "10 missiles were detected," adding that sirens sounded in the occupied Golan Heights.

The rockets landed in "open areas," the army said, reporting no injuries. Residents in northern Israel were not given any specific instructions, according to the radio.

"Sirens were activated in several towns in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights," Israeli army spokeswoman Avichay Adraee said earlier on Friday.

The details of the incident are "under investigation,” without disclosing further information.

“According to preliminary information, shots were fired from southern Lebanon," the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said, adding that residents in the area heard explosions.

On August 4, three rockets were fired from Lebanon to Israel. In response to the rockets, the Israeli army targeted some areas in southern Lebanon with artillery and airstrikes.