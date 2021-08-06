Turkey battle fierce fires as heatwave continues

In Turkey, 208 fires have lit up since July 28, and 12 were still ablaze on Friday, according to the Turkish presidency.

Eight people have died and dozens have been hospitalised across the southern coasts of the country.

In one particularly critical event earlier this week, winds whipped up a flash fire that subsumed the grounds of an Aegean coast power plant in Turkey storing thousands of tonnes of coal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said an initial inspection conducted after the flames had been doused showed "no serious damage to the main units in the plant".