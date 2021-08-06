Georgia reports 3,780 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 3,780 new cases of coronavirus earlier today. Currently 38,806 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in the country.

41,907 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 25,167 of the 41,907 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,740 were PCR tests. 2,052 individuals have recovered and 30 have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has had 440,353 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 8.05 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 395,505 of the 440,353 patients have recovered, while 6,016 have died from the virus.

6,369 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,285 of the 6,369 patients are in critical condition. 273 of the 1,285 critical patients are on artificial ventilation. 31,088 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 7,000,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far. 583,647 individuals have been vaccinated in the country so far.