Aliyev and Erdogan discuss fires in Turkey and Armenian provocation

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan today.

The Azerbaijani leader once again expressed his condolences to Erdogan over the deaths of people as a result of heavy forest fires in various parts of fraternal Turkey. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan stood by Turkey in extinguishing the fires and preventing their consequences, and expressed solidarity.

Erdogan expressed his gratitude for the condolences and for Azerbaijan’s supporting Turkey in extinguishing the forest fires in accordance with Aliyev's instructions from the first days. He stressed that firefighters from Azerbaijan participated in the firefighting operations with high professionalism and love.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that an additional 40 fire engines had already departed from Azerbaijan and would reach the fire zone tomorrow, adding that the number of fire engines and equipment serving the area would reach 93. The head of state noted that one helicopter, one amphibious firefighting aircraft and 510 firefighters, including 150 additional personnel, were operating in the fire zone.

The President of Azerbaijan suggested sending an additional 200 specially trained firefighters, thus increasing the number of firefighters from Azerbaijan to 710 people.

The Turkish President thanked for this additional support and noted that this support was a clear manifestation of the brotherhood and friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

During the conversation, Ilham Aliyev briefed Erdogan on the provocations committed by Armenia on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and stressed that the Azerbaijani Army was giving an adequate response to Armenian provocations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey always stood by brotherly Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on regional processes in the post-conflict period.