Netherlands categorise Georgia as ‘very high-risk area’ as Covid-19 numbers soar

The Netherlands will categorise Georgia as a ‘very high-risk area’ on August 8 following a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the country.

Travellers from ‘very high-risk’ countries, including Georgia, must present evidence of full vaccination and negative PCR test from the past 72 hours, Agenda.ge reported.

Starting August 8 Georgian citizens, including fully-vaccinated ones, entering the Netherlands will be asked to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Georgia has reported 3,780 new cases of coronavirus earlier today. Currently 38,806 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in the country. 2,052 individuals have recovered and 30 have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.