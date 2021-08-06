Agile Spirit exercises with 2,500 NATO troops in Georgia end

The 10th Agile Spirit multinational exercise hosted by Georgia, involving 2,500 troops from 15 NATO allied and partner countries, came to an end earlier today.

Agile Spirit, which is a Georgian Defence Forces and US Army Europe and Africa cooperatively-led, joint multinational brigade-level exercise, was held between July 26 and August 6.

It covered a simulated command post exercise, field training, and joint multinational, battalion-level combined arms live-fire exercises.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated at a closing ceremony that the ‘successful holding’ of Agile Spirit or Noble Partner exercise indicates that US-Georgia strategic relations ‘are at an all-time high.’

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has stated that the ‘way Georgia has chosen, the way towards NATO, leads to stability and security.’

"Georgia is devoted and is working in a tireless manner to achieve the final goal, the membership of NATO,” Zurabishvili said.

For the first time Special Operation Forces from Georgia, United States, United Kingdom, Romania and Poland have performed combined operations at Sorta Training area in Georgia, Agenda.ge reported.