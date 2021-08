An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was recorded on Saturday in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greece, according to the US Geological Survey, News.am reports.

According to her, the epicenter was located 68.3 km south-west of the city of Kos, which is home to about 19,000 people. The outbreak was located at a depth of 10.7 km.

There was no information about casualties, destruction or the threat of a tsunami.