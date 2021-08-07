Iran denies role in Mercer Street tanker attack, says seeks Gulf security

Iran on Saturday rejected as psychological warfare accusations that it was behind a deadly attack on a tanker off Oman's coast, and said Tehran sought to enhance the security of the strategic Gulf waterway, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected the G7 statement as "baseless", state media said.

"It is noteworthy that this incident was stage-set to occur days before the inauguration of Iran's new president," Khatibzadeh said.