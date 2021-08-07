Over 4.3mln Kazakhstanis receive both COVID-19 vaccine jabs

The Kazakh Ministry of Health updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

As of August 6, 2021, the number of people received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine stands at 5,692,340 in Kazakhstan. Two COVID-19 vaccine jabs have so far been administered to 4,311,887 Kazakhstanis. Notably, 7,899 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours. 6,638 Kazakhstanis have defeated the virus over the past day.

The country’s 16 areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.