Israel attacks Hamas sites in Gaza in response to fire balloons
Israeli aircraft bombed Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israel’s military said, Al Jazeera reports.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the attack that targeted what the Israeli military said was a rocket launching site and a compound belonging to Hamas, the political group that governs Gaza.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on TwitterSubscribe