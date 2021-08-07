Jumper Lasitskene wins 20th gold medal for Russian team

Three-time world champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. For athletes from Russia, this is the 20th highest award at the 2020 Games.

The Russian jumper took first place thanks to a successful 2.04-meter attempt.

The silver medal went to Australia’s Nicola McDermott. Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the 3rd.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo kicked off on July 23rd and will last until August 8th. At the moment, the Russian national team is 4th in the medal standings. Russian athletes won 20 gold, 25 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Earlier today, Russian synchronized swimmers Svetlana Romashina, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Alexandra Patskevich, Alla Shishkina, Maria Shurochkina, Vlada Chigireva, Marina Golyadkina and Polina Komar won gold medals in team competitions. One more medal of the highest standard was won by freestyle wrestler in the weight category up to 97 kg Abdulrashid Sadulayev, who defeated American Kyle Snyder in the finals.