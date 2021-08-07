Freestyle wrestlers Aliyev and Stadnik bring Azerbaijan silver and bronze medals at 2020 Olympics

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the finals of the tournament in the weight category up to 65 kg, the Azerbaijani athlete lost to Japan’s Takuto Otoguro (4: 5).

The bronze medal was won on Saturday by Maria Stadnik. In the finals in the weight category up to 51 kg, the Azerbaijani athlete was defeated by Mongolia’s Namuuntsetseg Tsogt-Ochiryn.