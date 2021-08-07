Mass poisoning of kids in Murmansk-Tuapse train

Today, doctors diagnosed children travelling by train on vacation from Murmansk to Adler with an intestinal infection. 20 kids were hospitalized in the Krasnodar Territory, the press service of the North Caucasus Railways reports.

"Today, according to preliminary information, 20 children, following in two organized groups on train No. 225 Murmansk - Adler, were hospitalized to Belorechensk and Apsheronsk hospitals with suspected intestinal infection," the report reads, Interfax reports.