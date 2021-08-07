Vladimir Putin congratulates Russian freestyle wrestler Sadulayev on his victory at Olympics

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulayev, who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the weight category up to 97 kg. The telegram of the head of state was published on the Kremlin website.

“You justified the hopes of coaches, mentors, numerous fans, demonstrated a real fighting character, fortitude and desire to win. Repeating your success at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, you proved that the national freestyle wrestling school is rightfully considered one of the best in the world, " the telegram reads, TASS reports.