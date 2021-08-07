Russian volleyball team wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Today, Russian volleyball players became silver medalists of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, losing in the final to the rivals from France.

In the group stage, the Russians were defeated only once by France. Then, in the quarter finals, the Russian volleyball players beat Canada, and in the semifinals they defeated the current three-time Olympic champions from Brazil, Interfax reports.

The volleyball players brought the 69th and 26th silver medals to the collection of the Russian national team.