Shooting range not burning in Lukhovitsy, Russian Defense Ministry says
The Russian Defense Ministry denied the information about the fire at the Lukhovitsy range, noting that the territory where the fire broke out is not under the jurisdiction of the Ministry.
"The information about the outbreak of a fire on the territory of the Olshansky military range in the urban district of Lukhovitsy does not correspond to reality," the department of information and mass communications of the ministry clarified, TASS reports.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe