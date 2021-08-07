Iraq to evacuate its citizens from Belarus

The Iraqi Embassy in Russia on August 10 will send an evacuation flight for the citizens of the country who are stuck in Belarus, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic to the Russian Federation, Abdel Rahman al-Hasani, said today.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Russia announces that Iraqi Airlines will organize an evacuation flight for Iraqi citizens stranded in Belarus on Tuesday on August 10," the head of the Iraqi diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter, RIA Novosti reports.