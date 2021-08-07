Antalya mayor hospitalized after coronavirus

Today, the mayor of the Turkish resort city of Antalya, Muhittin Bocek, was hospitalised to one of the local hospitals, Daily Sabah reports.

On August 17, 2020, Bocek was admitted to the hospital due to a coronavirus infection. For a long time he was in the intensive care unit, from which the doctors transferred him only in November 2020, TASS reports.

The publication does not provide the details of the mayor’s hospitalization.