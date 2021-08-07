Putin congratulates Lasitskene on Olympic victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene on her gold medal in the high jump at the Tokyo Olympics. The telegram of the head of state was published on the Kremlin website.

"The only three-time world champion in high jump competitions, you have again successfully defended the honour of the national school of athletics. Exceptional skill and concentration, confidence in your abilities brought you the first Olympic gold in your sports biography and sincere joy to numerous Russian fans," the telegram reads, TASS reports.