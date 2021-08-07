Armenian military once again fire Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan direction

Today, units of the Armed Forces of Armenia from 14:20 (13:20 Moscow time) began shelling positions of the Azerbaijani Army with weapons of various calibres in the direction of Arazdeyen-Sadarak of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs.

"The shelling was suppressed by the return fire. The operational situation is controlled by the units of the Azerbaijani troops," the defence ministry adds.

There are no dead or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani army.