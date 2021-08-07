Heavy rains help extinguish fires in Antalya

The downpours that began in the wildfire resort region of Antalya in Turkey helped bring the fire under control, Western media report.

Heavy rains are expected to last in the region at least until Saturday evening, TASS reports.

At the same time, in the region of the city of Mugla in the southwest of the country, the situation remains difficult. An evacuation has been announced in three suburbs of this city due to wildfires, the newspapers write.