Afghan Foreign Minister assesses results of UN Security Council meeting
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar welcomed the convening of a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the country.
“We welcome the timely meeting of the Security Council on Afghanistan. I thank the UN and Security Council member countries for condemning the violence and sharing our deep concern over the ongoing disaster caused by massacres, extrajudicial killings, massive population displacement and human rights violations amid the terrorist activity," Atmar wrote on Twitter.
