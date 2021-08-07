Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Astrakhan region

The operational headquarters under the government of the Astrakhan region lifted some of the restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the press service of the Astrakhan governor informed today.

"It is allowed to operate non-food stores. Cafes and restaurants will open, but visitors wishing to be indoors must provide the results of a negative PCR test valid for 72 hours, or QR-code on full vaccination,” the message of the department reads, Interfax reports.