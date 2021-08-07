Main » News

Crimean rescuers save fishermen on broken boat

Crimean rescuers save fishermen on broken boat

Today, Crimean rescuers returned two fishermen to the shore, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region reports.

At 11:34 am, the Crisis Management Center received a message that in the area of ​​the villages of Vitino and Zaozernoye, two fishermen were being carried out into the open sea; the wind and a broken boat engine would not allow them to return to land, ”AiF-Crimea reports.

The rescuers quickly found the fishermen and brought them to the shore.

Fortunately, they were not injured.

1225 views





Videos

News

Populars