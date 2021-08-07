Crimean rescuers save fishermen on broken boat

Today, Crimean rescuers returned two fishermen to the shore, the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region reports.

At 11:34 am, the Crisis Management Center received a message that in the area of ​​the villages of Vitino and Zaozernoye, two fishermen were being carried out into the open sea; the wind and a broken boat engine would not allow them to return to land, ”AiF-Crimea reports.

The rescuers quickly found the fishermen and brought them to the shore.

Fortunately, they were not injured.