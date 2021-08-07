Iranian companies to help Azerbaijan in restoration of liberated lands
The new Iranian government will pay special attention to the development of relations with its close neighbours, including Azerbaijan, the elected President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi said today.
Friendly and neighbouring states with a common history, religion, national customs and traditions have great potential.
"This potential should be used and our relations of mutually beneficial cooperation should be raised to a new high,” the President noted, AZERTAC reports.
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe