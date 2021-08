Photo of the press service of the Ministry of Health of Adjara

The Ministry of Health of Georgia will expand the coronavirus vaccination program and extend it to villages, Deputy Minister Tamara Gabunia said today.

“Our goal to vaccinate at least 30,000 people daily. The regional hospitals will help us in this process,” Sputnik Georgia quotes Gabunia as saying.

Mobile teams will be organised to carry out the vaccination in the villages.